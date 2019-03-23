Bethel I. Peckham



Nekoosa - Bethel I. Peckham, age 89, of Nekoosa, died Thursday March 21, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care in Wisconsin Rapids.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. Jeff Peckham, Bethel's grandson, will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM.



Bethel was born October 3, 1929 in the town of Wellington, Monroe County, WI to Byron and Garnet (Revels) Moody. She married Roland Peckham on July 7, 1956 in Port Edwards. Bethel was a nursing assistant at Family Heritage in Wisconsin Rapids for two years and at Edgewater Haven in Port Edwards for 20 years, retiring in 1988.



Bethel's interests included reading, crocheting and puzzles. Family was the center of her life. She enjoyed crocheting toys and blankets for Christmas gifts. Her grandchildren loved receiving gifts that were "Grandma Made".



She is survived by her husband Roland Peckham; nine children John (Cindy) Peckham, Jean (Buck) Nelson, Belinda (Doug) McGinnis, Rose (Paul) Hoffman, Richard (Barb Eron) Peckham, Rita (Roger) Enderle,



Robin (Joe) Staniszewski, Robert (Sue) Peckham and Herbert Peckham; 25 grandchildren and by her great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is further survived by one brother Byron Moody and one sister Belva (Erich) Milchner.



Bethel was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters Betty, Bevlyn and Berkie and by infant brother Merrit. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary