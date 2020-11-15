Bette L. VollertVesper - Bette L. (Haberkorn) Vollert, age 78, of Vesper passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a short illness.Bette was born May 9, 1942 in Fond du Lac, WI to the late George and Lucille (Krug) Haberkorn. She married Kenneth J. Vollert on August 1, 1970 in Wisconsin Rapids. Ken and Bette celebrated 50 years of marriage this year.Bette was a 1960 graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac and a 1964 graduate of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a degree in secondary education. She taught sophomore English at Lincoln High School her entire career, retiring in 1999.She was an avid bowler and golfer, and a talented crafter creating ornaments and various crafts to sell at craft shows. She also made beautiful afghans, earning many blue ribbons at the fair.Bette is survived by her husband, Ken and their beloved cats, Muffin and Twinkie. She is also survived by her sisters, Merry Damrow and Jeanette Fumelle of Sun Prairie, and Sharon Haberkorn (fiancé Dan Duckert) of Randolph; sisters-in-law: Carol Kobza of Wisconsin Rapids, Susan (Dave) Bean of Vesper, and Alice (John) Homelvig of North Dakota; brothers-in-law: Frederic (Jeanne) Vollert and Irvin (Sharon) Vollert of Wisconsin Rapids, and Wendell Eastling of Rudolph; niece, Jessica (Chad) Nickerson and many Vollert nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael; sisters-in-law: Lavon Haberkorn, Linda Vollert and Lois Eastling; and brothers-in-law, John Fumelle, John Damrow, and Leonard Kobza.A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 4:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Private family services will follow. There will also be a celebration of Bette's life held at a later date.Memorial may be designated to the South Wood County Humane Society.Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the excellent care Bette received.