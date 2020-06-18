Betty A. Dorshorst
Wisconsin Rapids - Betty Ann Dorshorst, age 89, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Our House Senior Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
Funeral services will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Murali Anand Rayappan officiating. Burial will immediately follow in St. Kilian's Catholic Cemetery, Blenker and serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Betty was born in Blenker, WI on August 6, 1930 to Joseph and Anna (Rickl) Ashbeck. She attended St. Kilian's parochial school and was a graduate of Auburndale High School. On May 18, 1953, she married Marnis (Sonny) Dorshorst at St. Kilian's Catholic Church. Betty and Sonny operated a dairy farm in the Arpin area where they raised their family.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Larry) Lang of Blenker, three sons, Tom (Karen) Dorshorst of Auburndale, Russell (Patti) Dorshorst of Arpin, and Daniel (Cindy) Dorshorst of Arpin, 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, three sisters, Charlotte Adamski, Mary Ann Mrozinski, Ethel Michalski, and a sister-in-law, Geraldine Ashbeck.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sonny in 1996, a son Robert, a brother, Vernon Ashbeck, and a great-granddaughter, Jasmine.
The family would like to thank Tammy and her staff at Our House Senior Living in Wisconsin Rapids for the wonderful care given to Betty. She will be lovingly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.