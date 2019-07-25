Services
Betty F. Doughty

Betty F. Doughty Obituary
Betty F. Doughty

Wisconsin Rapids - Betty Fern Doughty, age 92, went into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 surrounded by her family, at Arborwood Lodge in Wisconsin Rapids.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Betty was born on May 11, 1927 in the town of New Rome, Wisconsin to Lloyd and Rose (Petersen) Davis. She married Wilford Doughty on August 30, 1947.

In her younger years, Betty was a member of the Red Hat and the Sweet Adeline's. She worked for over 30 years at Riverview Hospital. Betty enjoyed traveling whether it was taking a mini road trip or going halfway around the world to Europe and the Dominican Republic.

She liked playing dominos, doing crafts, and baking with the kids at Christmas time. Her children have special memories of celebrating their birthdays with mom, making their favorite meal and not having to do the dishes. Betty especially cherished spending time with her family at reunions.

Betty is survived by her seven children: Carmen (Michael) Schultz of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Penny (Paul) Bard of Philadelphia, PA, Alita (John Ksionek) Davis of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Donnatta (Kelly) Hart of Arvada, CO, Tim (Steph) Doughty, of Jamestown , NY, JoLynn (Tom) Winkels of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Tina (Robin) Freeman of Beloit, WI; her 16 grand-children: Scott (Roxanne) Schultz, Tuffy (Holli) Schultz, Bill (Heather) Vavrina, Barry (Sally) Vavrina, Eian (Lauren) More, Kyle (Christina) More, Katrina (Eric) Johnson, Krista (Cole Schuerman) Hainz, Sam (Shannon) Kluth, Drea Hart, Allisa (Tony) Carmosino, Cindy (Jacob) Upchurch, Sarah Patrick, Becky (Dan) Heisler, Amanda (Andrew) Fondow, Thornton, Triston and Treyton Freeman; her 26 great-grandchildren; Chelsy, Kirstyn, Reise, Maycee, Dakoda, Kolton, Kenzie, Connor, Jack, Calvin, Mia, Holdon, Brayden, Brody, Parker, Gavin, Zachary, Tannar, Ryan, Grace, Lily, Michael, Landon, Aria, JonPaul, Evangeline; and her 5 great-great-grandchildren: Ariya, Kasper, Iyla, and Avery, and Kyren. She is further survived by her brother, Lloyd (Adelle) Davis and many nieces and nephews.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Wilford "Woodie"; her daughter, Cindy Eggett; three brothers and one sister.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net

The family would like to thank the staff at Arborwood Lodge and Heartland Hospice for the quality of care that Betty received.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 25 to July 27, 2019
