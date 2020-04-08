|
|
Betty J. Christofferson
Nekoosa - Betty J. Christofferson, age 94, of Nekoosa passed away Saturday April 4, 2020.
No Services or visitation will be held. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated to the South Wood County Humane Society or .
Betty was born May 15, 1925 in Port Edwards to Oliver and Sigrid (Fields) Olson. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at Villa Pines in Friendship and as a home health worker. During World War II Betty worked at Badger Ordinance. Her interests included gardening, needle work, puzzles and baking.
She is survived by five children Dale (Rolene) Olson, Sharon (Roger) Lamb, Donna (Neil) Morey, Glen "Ole" (Mary) Olson and Dawn (Joe) Luginbuhl. She is also proudly survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great great grandson and by her step grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Richard Christofferson; former husband Gilbert Olson; son Lloyd (Pat) Olson; two infant children; three brothers; one sister and three grandchildren Derek Lenz, Shad Beamish and Ryan Norton.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020