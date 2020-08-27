1/1
Betty J. Tiffany
1933 - 2020
Betty J. Tiffany

Wisconsin Rapids - Betty Jane Tiffany (nee Blomberg), age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Waterford Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Private family services will also be held at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Babcock Cemetery.

Betty was born December 10, 1933 in Mather, WI to John and Esther (Ott) Blomberg.

She was employed by Nekoosa Papers/Georgia Pacific for over 30 years until her retirement. After retirement she worked at Walker Cranberry and Altenburg's Farm.

Betty was a lifelong learner. She loved to garden and enjoyed watching the wildlife in her backyard. She also loved cooking and finding new recipes to try. She liked to crochet and was an avid quilter and knitter. She was always in pursuit of the perfect yarn or fabric.

Betty is survived by three daughters: Barbara Zimmerman, Gail (Tom) Meyer, and Judith (Allen) Kay; seven grandchildren: Vicky Rude, Jennifer Almquist, Mary (Jeremy) Crawford, Nicholas (Melissa) Schanock, Kim (Dan) Hackbarth, Jason (Sara) Kay, and John (Deborah) Alfsen; 14 great-grandchildren: Gabrielle, Hunter, Hannah, Elliot, Emmet, Enderson, Easton, Dylan, Zachary, Jessica, Tyler, Emma, Cora, and Lily; great-great-grandchild, Declan; one great-great-grandchild coming in September; and her brother, Fred Blomberg. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, David Tiffany; son-in-law, David Zimmerman; four brothers: Clarence Blomberg, Earl Blomberg, Ralph Blomberg, and Jack Blomberg; and three sisters: Eleanor Smorynski, Helen Blomberg, and Agnes Macha.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Waterford and Heartland Hospice for their kind and loving care.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
