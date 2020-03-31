|
Betty Jane Vogt, age 96, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI formerly of Wauwatosa, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Renaissance Assisted Living Center, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Private family services will be held in Nekoosa. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Betty was born September 15, 1923 in Milwaukee, WI to Frank and Helen (Herbert) Kroha. Betty graduated from Holy Angels Academy and attended Marquette University until enlisting. She later completed her degree at Mount Mary College.
Betty served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944 until 1946. She then served in the Naval Reserves until 1949.
She married Alois Vogt on October 19, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI. He preceded her in death on February 26, 2002. Betty assisted Allie with A. Vogt Construction as secretary and vice president of the concrete paving business.
Betty's passion was directing young thespians in productions such as "The Wizard of Oz" and "Sleeping Beauty" through the Wauwatosa Children's Theatre. She also helped as a speech teacher at St. Joseph's Catholic Church School where she was a member.
Betty was a member of the Neville Dunn Legion Post, Post #449 of Brookfield, WI and Waves National, Badger Unit 39. Betty enjoyed playing cards, golfing and hanging out with "The Dirty Dozen" in the neighborhood or on vacation. Betty was an enthusiastic Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Marquette fan. She loved cheering on her grandchildren to state championships in track and field.
Betty is survived by one daughter, Pamela (Richard) Hyland; two sons, Gary (Michael Edgar) Vogt and Alan (Pat Clark) Vogt; five grandchildren, Heather (Matt) Cherney, Holly Hyland, Hillary (Aaron) Holden, Herc Hyland and Bailey (Clayton) Majors; and five great grandchildren, Chase Cherney, Cate Cherney, Connor Cherney, Jason Swarens and Elizabeth Holden.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Renaissance Assisted Living for their loving care of Betty for the past six years.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020