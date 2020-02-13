|
|
Betty L. Bauer
Wisconsin Rapids - Betty L. Bauer, age 87, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Waterford in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Visitation will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Betty was born March 15, 1932 to Elmer and Velda (Peterson) Wussow. She married William P. Bauer on October 22, 1955. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2007. Betty and her husband, Bill, owned and operated Bauer's Floor Mart in Wisconsin Rapids, WI from 1966 until their retirement in 1996.
Betty is survived by five children, Sharon (Brad) Ivers of Whitehall, WI, Nancy (Juris) Repsa of Port Edwards, WI, Dennis (Judy) Bauer of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Cathy (Cal) Tesch of Menasha, WI and Bill Bauer Jr. of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; eleven grandchildren, Jason (Chelsea) Ivers, Erik Ivers, Mike (Carrie) Vidal, Andy (Mashael) Vidal, Jamie Vidal, Justin (Hollie) Bauer, Hilary Bauer, Brennen Bauer, Carli (Zach) Jonet, Carter Tesch and Cami Tesch; and five great grandchildren.
Betty is also survived by two brothers, Bruce (Dorie) Wussow and Morrie (Shirley) Wussow and one sister, Norma (Arden) Viegut.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020