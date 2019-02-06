|
|
Betty Lou Deranek
Wisconsin Rapids - Betty Lou Deranek, age 89 of Wisconsin Rapids, died on February 1, 2019 at her home.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at St. Vincent De Paul Church in Wisconsin Rapids. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30. Rev. Aaron Becker will officiate. Entombment will follow in Forest Hill Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids.
Betty Lou was born on March 22, 1929 in Port Edwards, Wisconsin to Rexford and Emeline (Parks) Dearth. She graduated from John Edwards High School in Port Edwards in 1947. She earned a two-year degree from Wood County Teachers College followed by bachelor's and master's degrees from UW-Stevens Point. She married Elmer (El) Deranek on July 30, 1949. They built a home on One Mile Creek in 1956 where they lived for over 62 years.
Betty Lou was a teacher in Wisconsin Rapids for 38 years. She began her career in a one-room schoolhouse in North Hanson, near Vesper. Throughout her career she also taught at Vesper, Two Mile, Grove, Woodside, and Grant schools, and she retired in 1985. After retirement Betty and El traveled extensively visiting 6 continents and 26 foreign countries. After El's passing she continued traveling with friends and relatives. Other hobbies included ceramics, painting, rosemaling, card and picture making, jewelry, and crafts. She was a member of the NEA and the Wisconsin Teachers Association. She was also a proud member of the St. Vincent De Paul literary committee and decorated the church.
Betty Lou is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a very special friend, Lee Helm, of Plover, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her cherished husband of 56 years, Elmer, her brother, Jack Eugene, and her parents. Memorials have been established in her name for scholarships to further the education of beloved relatives.
Betty Lou was a loving, caring, and talented woman. She was an aunt, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Our hearts are broken. We love you, Aunt Betty. May you walk in heaven with Elmer … without your cane.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019