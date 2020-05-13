|
Betty Lou Peterson
Rochester, MN - Betty Lou Peterson, 85, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Shorewood Senior Living.
Betty Lou was born May 8, 1934 in Lakota, ND to Burton and Emma (Master) Burreson. She grew up in small towns in northeastern North Dakota where her mother taught school. For one year they lived in a one-room schoolhouse in rural North Dakota where her mother taught. They eventually moved to Michigan, ND where her mother taught elementary school for many years and where Betty graduated high school. This is also where she met her future husband, Cliff Peterson. After high school she went to Mayville State Teachers College in Mayville, ND where she got her education degree so she could teach elementary school. Shortly after getting her degree she married Cliff Peterson on June 11, 1958 in Michigan, ND. The couple lived in Petersburg, ND where they both taught. In 1963 they moved to Wisconsin Rapids, WI where Cliff taught and was a high school guidance counselor and where they raised their two children, Jon and Patrick. They moved to Rochester, MN in 1995. Cliff passed away in 2010.
She was an accomplished pianist, playing classical music and also playing for many weddings. She continued to play for her own enjoyment for most of her life. She had a flair for fashion, was an incredible seamstress and made many of her own clothes. She also enjoyed making her grandchildren's Halloween costumes. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and always took pride in them. She also enjoyed helping take care of her grandchildren when they were young. Betty was a loving and devoted Mother and Grandmother.
Betty Lou is survived by her two sons, Jon (Mary Sirian-Peterson) Peterson of Rochester, MN and Patrick (Rebeka) Peterson of Bloomfield Township, MI and three grandchildren, Christopher, Emily and Lenna. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Cliff.
Betty's family is very grateful for the excellent care she received at Shorewood Senior Living over the last several years. We are especially grateful for these incredible people: Renato, James, Hope, Sandra, Melissa, Laurie, Amberly, and so many others.
A private service will be held at a later date in North Dakota.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 13, 2020