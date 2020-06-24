Betty Lou Skibba
1924 - 2020
Betty Lou Skibba

Wisconsin Rapids - Betty Lou Skibba, age 95, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.

Betty Lou was born September 10, 1924 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John and Vilate (Batty) Wall. She married Wayne Skibba and he preceded her in death in 1989. Betty Lou was employed at Manion's Ben Franklin in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, JC Penney in Wisconsin Rapids, WI and retired form Ore-Ida Foods.

Betty Lou is survived by two children, Craig Skibba of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Terry (Richard) Ironside of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Tomey Wall of Bountiful, Utah.

Betty Lou was preceded in death by her husband and two brothers, Neal Wall and Dennis Wall.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
