Betty M. Kubisiak
Betty M. Kubisiak

Wisconsin Rapids - Betty M. Kubisiak, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at The Renaissance in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

A Private Family Memorial Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Janusz Kowalski will officiate. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.

Betty was born November 16, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI to John and Agnes (Perz) Banaszynski. She married Norbert J. Kubisiak on October 3, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI. Betty was a homemaker, who loved spending time with her family.

Betty is survived by her husband, Norbert; three sons, Patrick (Jean) Kubisiak of Ripon, WI, Paul (Pam) Kubisiak of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Tim (Karen) Kubisiak of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; two daughters, Susan Balke of Oconomowoc, WI and Jane (Frank) Zernhelt of San Antonio, TX; one sister, Margaret (Jim) Dix of Overland Park, KS; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; one brother and one sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be designated to St. Lawrence Catholic Church.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
