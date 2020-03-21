|
|
Betty M. Novak
Wisconsin Rapids - Betty M. Novak, age 81, of Wisconsin Rapids went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Waterford at Wisconsin Rapids, surrounded by her loving family.
Due to the current circumstances, a private family visitation was held at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Burial took place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Jerome Patric officiated. A Celebration of Life service will take place in the near future. Details will be posted on the funeral home website when they become available. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Betty was born March 22, 1938 in Stevens Point, WI to Merlin and Evelyn (Scott) Warner. She worked at Hardware Mutual. Betty also helped with the family home business, Tri-City Tropicals. She also worked at the Nekoosa VIP Lodge, until its closing. Betty married the love of her life, George Novak, on November 8, 1958 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Stevens Point, WI. They were blessed with 40 years of wonderful memories, until his death on December 14, 1998.
Her family was her world. Betty cherished the time she spent with her family, especially "Grandma Camp" with her daughters and the Greats! She had an indelible and contagious sense of humor, known for her one liners that would have everyone in stitches. She loved snowmobiling with family and friends. They chartered the Saratoga Chug a Bugs snowmobile Club in the 1970's. Betty relished camping at her favorite location, Casey Lake, for over 40 years. Later in life, she loved her RV trips to Florida with George. Betty enjoyed music and listening to friends sing karaoke, with her long-time friend, Marilyn Killian.
Betty is survived by her children: Julie (Tim Haferman, fiancé) Kreutzer, Jeff (Julie Peterson, fiancé) Novak, and Jody (John) Banta; her grandchildren: Joshua (Shanna) Kreutzer, Jessica (John) Kroening, Heather (Chris) Crawford, and Samantha Banta; her great-grandchildren: Kaden Kreutzer, Kayla Kreutzer, Kendra Kreutzer, Madelyn Kroening, Colton Kroening, Gavin Banta, and Millie Crawford; she is further survived by her siblings: Marilyn (Leo) Bronk, Roselyn Kelloge, Jim (Kathy) Warner, Allen (Barb) Warner, and Penny (Dennis) Wachowick; and her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty is preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Mamie Novak; her son-in-law, David Kreutzer; her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Jake Helminski; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Judy Novak; she is further preceded in death by her nephews and niece: Kevin Bronk, David Helminski, and Jacklyn Schutz.
A special expression of thanks is extended to Jo Waters at the Waterford at Wisconsin Rapids and to the staff at Heartland Hospice, for all the love and care given to Betty during this difficult time. Betty is loved and will be deeply missed.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020