Beverly A. DeBoer



Wisconsin Rapids - Beverly A. DeBoer, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her residence.



Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 24, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family.



Beverly was born November 8, 1930 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Irvin and Helen (Johnson) Bauer. She married Dale DeBoer on May 17, 1952 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Auburndale, Wisconsin. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2014.



Beverly was employed as bank manager for Farmers and Merchants Bank in Rudolph for many years prior to her retirement.



She was a very active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids where she served on the Altar Guild. She enjoyed golfing and playing bridge, the performing arts and lunches with her friends. She was also an avid bird watcher.



Beverly is survived by three children: Steven (Diane Joy) DeBoer-Marshall, WI, Sara (Allen) Decker-Eagle River, WI, and Shawn (Amy) DeBoer-Sun Prairie, WI; five grandchildren: Nathan (Amanda) Smolarek-Wisconsin Rapids, Amanda (Andrew) DeBoer-Milwaukee, Daniel DeBoer-Minneapolis, MN; Paige Decker (fiancé Jay Mittelstaedt)-LaValle, WI, and Claire Decker-Eagle River, WI; three great-grandchildren: Kailey and Carter Smolarek and Evelyn DeBoer; and two brothers: Tom (Grace) Bauer and John (Wanda) Bauer- both of Auburndale, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dale, and sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Floyd Hohenstein.



Memorials may be designated to St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary