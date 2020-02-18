|
Beverly J. Welter
Nekoosa - Beverly J. Welter, age 79, of the township of Armenia, Nekoosa, died Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Wisconsin Rapids Care Center.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 PM Friday February 21, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Burial will be at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in the township of Armenia.
Beverly was born March 2, 1940 in Wisconsin Rapids to Thomas and Emma (Graf) Lewis. She married Matthew Welter in December 19, 1970 in Nekoosa. Beverly was a former Armenia Town Clerk and census worker. She acted and directed plays for the Community Theatre of Wisconsin Rapids.
Beverly "Blue Eyes" was very artistic. She painted scenery for theatre plays and along with her sister and Godmother Alice continued to take art classes for many years. She had a green thumb and loved board games and crosswords. Beverly was a member of the Masonic Lodge activities and as a young girl worked with her mother and siblings doing dietary work for the Green Bay Packers.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Matthew Welter; her daughter Jessica Welter of Nekoosa; two grandchildren Dylan Hildebrandt and Kaely Drew Hildebrandt and by three sisters Alice Koehn, Shirley Smith and Linda (Leland) Pech. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Marlene Koehn and three brothers Jack, Gene and Bud Koehn.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020