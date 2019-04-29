Beverly Jean Hawke



Wisconsin Rapids - Beverly Jean Hawke, 76 of Wisconsin Rapids lost her battle to cancer Saturday, April 20, 2019 surrounded by loving family at her Wisconsin Rapids residence.



With the assistance of Heartland Hospice of Stevens Point, Beverly was cared for affectionately at home by her devoted husband Jim, daughter Cindy, and granddaughters Linda & Amanda with the help of their spouses Jon, Jeff, and Tony.



A private memorial service was hosted by Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 13, 2019 at Red Sands Pavilion in Wisconsin Rapids at 1pm. Family and Friends of Bev are invited to remember and celebrate her life.



Bev was born on May 29, 1942 in Wisconsin Rapids to Kathryn (Johnson) & Victor Grimm.



Bev married the love of her life James Stuart Hawke on July 18, 1974 at Saint Lukes Church in Wisconsin Rapids.



Bev had had a large family with 7 children including 2 sets of twins. Amongst being a housewife, Bev had many different hobbies which she enjoyed sharing with family. Every Christmas family always received a new set of hand stitched pillow cases or table coverings. You never sat in her chair before checking for sewing needles unless you wanted some good acupuncture! A good V.C. Andrews book was always on or near her bedside table among many others. Bev enjoyed her weekly trips to the casino with Jim, and has a few pictures from over the years to celebrate her winnings. Holidays were her favorite time of year when she was able to spoil her loved ones with her homemade cooking. She was known for her scalloped potatoes and ham. She was happiest when all 5 burners were going and the house was full of laughter. Bev was a dedicated Grandmother and Great Grandmother caring for all her Grandkids while her children worked.



Bev is survived by her husband James Hawke Sr., mother Katheryn Grimm, children Ronnie (Deb) Smart, Sandra (Edward) Ganoe, Cindy (Jon) Dahlman, Fred Smart, Ed (Sandy) Smart, and James Jr. (Tonya) Hawke; 10 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren. She is further survived by siblings Karen (Lenny) Siger, Larry (Gloria) Grimm, Carol (Dick) Olsen.



Bev is preceded in death by her son Michael (Lisa Leslie) Smart, siblings Bob (Delorus) Grimm, Victor "Fat" (Delorus) Grimm, Fred (Sandy), (Barb) Grimm, Ronnie Grimm, Eldon (Gean) Grimm. Bev is further preceded in death by her 6mo. old Granddaughter April Ganoe.



The family sends a heartfelt thank you to the compassionate staff at Heartland Hospice. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 29, 2019