Bonita F. SymsWisconsin Rapids - Bonita Fayette (Hammerstad) Syms was born the second child of four on March 11th, 1943 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and passed from this earth on July 11th, 2020. She had a long full life and passed peacefully and is no longer in pain. She married the love of her life, James Syms on February 22, 1964. They shared fifty-six years of happiness and love until he preceded her in death on March 4th, of this year.A memorial service will be held in Bonita's memory at 1:00 pm Wednesday July 15th, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Timothy Wenger will officiate. Visitation hours will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday at Ritchay funeral home. Masks are appreciated during the visitations. If you are ill in any way please choose to stay home and the family will appreciate your thoughts and sympathies during this time. One of Bonita's close family has a very compromised immune system and Bonita's wishes were to make sure her family did not get sick due to her passing and impending services thereafter.Preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents Olaf and Wilma (Twamley) Hammerstad, her sister and brother-in-laws Alvon and Jerry Brandt, Yogi (Fred) Mason, nephew Daniel Mason and other cousins, aunts and uncles.Bonita was the mother to five girls, Kim (James) Lamb of Wisconsin Rapids, Tina Syms of Wisconsin Rapids, Vicki Syms of Wisconsin Rapids, Dawn (Dan) Carlson of Nekoosa, and Cheri (David) Spang of Wisconsin Rapids. Grandmother to five, Katie (Bruce) Cummins, Andrew Lamb, MacKenzie and KayLeigh Carlson, and Alexander Spang. Great Grandmother to three, Elizabeth, Charles and Samuel Cummins. She was also the mother influence to Jeff Reimer (Cyndi Voigt), Brian (Tammy) Reimer, Ed Smart, DeAnn Smith, and Lori (Steve) Bartha. Bonita was also especially close to her bonus grandchildren Abigail and Dylan Reimer, and Danielle and Jordan Smith, her best friend and sister Phyllis Mason, and brother Olaf (Donna) Hammerstad.Bonita enjoyed fostering anyone who needed a mother. She had a big heart and cared for all those around her. She had many foster children in her home through the years and she loved taking care of everyone. Her family was her greatest joy and achievement in her life. She loved hosting family gatherings and holidays were her favorite. Being surrounded by those she loved was what made her the happiest. Christmas and Independence day were two of her favorite times of year.Bonita was an avid teapot and book collector and she loved beautiful things. She enjoyed the lovely things in her life. Arranging flowers and taking care of her jewelry were some of her favorite past times as she got older. If you came to visit her she almost always had the jewelry channel on the television, or cartoons! She loved music and played several instruments, but most notably her voice. Her love of music was passed down to all of her family.