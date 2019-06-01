Bonnie Jaecks



Nekoosa - Bonnie L. Jaecks, age 88, of Nekoosa, died Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Paul Tullberg will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Bonnie was born August 17, 1930 in Wisconsin Rapids to Harold and Dorothy (Matthews) Kruger. She married Lyle Jaecks on September 7, 1954 in Dubuque, IA. He died March 31, 1996.



Bonnie was a member of the Brush and Pallette Club and of the Art Guild. She enjoyed teaching people how to paint and would draw people at fairs and events. She was also the owner of Owls Nest Ceramics.



Bonnie was an animal lover who rescued many over the years.



Bonnie was the founder and past president of the Association of All Handicapped Citizens. She coordinated many social activities, dances and bingo for the association. Bonnie served the Wood County Board where she served as an advocate for many handicapped citizens for the Health and Social Service Committee. She served as a guardian for many citizens.



She is survived by her six children Jeffrey Jaecks, Jody (Greg) Leonhard, Joel (Elizabeth) Jaecks, James Jaecks, Steven (Karen) Jaecks and Kenneth Jaecks; seven grandchildren Kristin (Chad), Leah (Jason), Lara (Mike), Lucas (Nicholl), Caroline, Melanie (Dave) and Carter, ; nine great grandchildren Tyler, Makenzie, Amelia, Evelyn, Edith, Jack, Adella, Ada, Wyatt with number 10 due in July; one sister Carol Piltz and one brother Gary (Carol) Kruger. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother Milton Kruger. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary