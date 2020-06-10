Bonnie R. Brundidge
1941 - 2020
Bonnie R. Brundidge

Wisconsin Rapids - Bonnie R. Brundidge, age 79, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

Bonnie was born February 9, 1941 In Wisconsin Rapids, WI. She went on to marry Rogers Brundidge. Bonnie spent her whole adult life serving in the food service industry, working for different restaurants and grocery stores. Bonnie always enjoyed boating and fishing on Lake Michigan with her husband Rogers, and their family.

Bonnies is survived by her Husband, Rogers, children; Cathy (Chico) Cesare, Stuart Thiele, Mike Thiele, Candee (Tony) Wirtz, Christa (Jason) Kolo, Stacy Pio, and Roger (Ann) Brundidge, as well as five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Colleen Neidlein, and step-son, Scott Brudidge.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
