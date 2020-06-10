Bonnie R. BrundidgeWisconsin Rapids - Bonnie R. Brundidge, age 79, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.Bonnie was born February 9, 1941 In Wisconsin Rapids, WI. She went on to marry Rogers Brundidge. Bonnie spent her whole adult life serving in the food service industry, working for different restaurants and grocery stores. Bonnie always enjoyed boating and fishing on Lake Michigan with her husband Rogers, and their family.Bonnies is survived by her Husband, Rogers, children; Cathy (Chico) Cesare, Stuart Thiele, Mike Thiele, Candee (Tony) Wirtz, Christa (Jason) Kolo, Stacy Pio, and Roger (Ann) Brundidge, as well as five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Colleen Neidlein, and step-son, Scott Brudidge.