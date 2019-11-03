Services
Wittenberg - Bradley W. Smith, Jr. "Nižumani ga", age 31, of Wittenberg, WI, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Native American Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon at the Cex-Haci Community Building in Nekoosa, WI. Christian Roth will officiate. Burial will follow at Dexterville Cemetery in the Town of Dexter, WI.

Bradley was born January 5, 1988 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Bradley W. Smith, Sr. and Bonnie Prescott.

Bradley was a "jack-of-all-trades". He was very mechanically inclined. He worked as a roofer in the construction industry, did various jobs on the cranberry marshes and worked as a handyman.

He was a member of the Native American Church.

Bradley is survived by his father, Bradley Smith, Sr.; stepdaughters: Adina Whitecloud and Grace Whitecloud; brothers: Daniel Prescott, Dylan Prescott (Jenifer Rasmussen), and Cha-Ska Prescott; sister, Maunee Daniels; several nieces and nephews; and many relatives. He is preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Prescott and his wife, Chanin Whitecloud.

Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
