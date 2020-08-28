Brenda Elizabeth Kroll, 60, of the Town of Rome, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020. Brenda was born on July 17, 1960 and adopted by Arnold and Shirley Baltus of Wisconsin Rapids. She was a lifelong employee of the Daily Tribune and the Wisconsin Rapids Buyer's Guide, only having retired in 2019.
Brenda was known for her compassion to animals, her optimistic spirit, and her generous heart for caregiving. She often took in others that needed help and devoted many of her adult years to caring for her aging parents.
Brenda is survived by her three children, Mike Lutz, Melissa (Jose) Lutz, and Melanie (Ryan) Quam, her grandchildren, Cody and Payton Lutz, Adrian Meza, Claire and Garrett Quam, her two brothers, Brian and Brent (Becky) Baltus, and her sister Babette (Tracy) Baltus, along with numerous nieces and nephews, and her very special dog, Daisy. She is predeceased by her parents, Arnold and Shirley Baltus.
Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Monday, August 31. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm with Beth Rohn-Habhegger officiating and burial taking place at Forest Hill Cemetery.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.