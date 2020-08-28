1/1
Brenda Elizabeth Kroll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Elizabeth Kroll, 60, of the Town of Rome, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020. Brenda was born on July 17, 1960 and adopted by Arnold and Shirley Baltus of Wisconsin Rapids. She was a lifelong employee of the Daily Tribune and the Wisconsin Rapids Buyer's Guide, only having retired in 2019.

Brenda was known for her compassion to animals, her optimistic spirit, and her generous heart for caregiving. She often took in others that needed help and devoted many of her adult years to caring for her aging parents.

Brenda is survived by her three children, Mike Lutz, Melissa (Jose) Lutz, and Melanie (Ryan) Quam, her grandchildren, Cody and Payton Lutz, Adrian Meza, Claire and Garrett Quam, her two brothers, Brian and Brent (Becky) Baltus, and her sister Babette (Tracy) Baltus, along with numerous nieces and nephews, and her very special dog, Daisy. She is predeceased by her parents, Arnold and Shirley Baltus.

Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Monday, August 31. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm with Beth Rohn-Habhegger officiating and burial taking place at Forest Hill Cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J Buettgen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved