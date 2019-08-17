Services
Stahl Funeral Home
913 W North St
Plainfield, WI 54966
(715) 335-4300
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Crossroads Family Church
South Water Street
Wautoma, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Crossroads Family Church
640 S. Water Street
Wautoma, WI
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Town of Pine Grove, Portage County, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Beggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda K. Beggs


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda K. Beggs Obituary
Brenda K. Beggs

Plainfield - Brenda K. Beggs, age 62, of Plainfield, passed away unexpectedly, August 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Marshfield.

She was born May 28, 1957. She married Denzel Beggs on June 15, 1994. Brenda was a member of the Crossroads Family Church, Wautoma. Brenda and Denzel also attended the Ozark Mountain Assembly of Church in Kimberling City, MO where she loved to spend time on the lake with family and friends.

Brenda loved blue grass music, gospel music and hunting for deer and unique vintage treasures. Brenda also enjoyed working alongside her husband on the family farm. Brenda will always be remembered for her generous heart and never ending support for those she loved. There was no such thing as a stranger in her eyes.

She is survived by her husband, Denzel Beggs, Plainfield; her loving children, Jessica Beggs, Jeffrey McIntee, Denzel "Pud" Beggs Jr., Brian (Joanna) Beggs, Ronald (Sheila) Beggs, Scott (Irene) Beggs, El Paso, TX., Rod (Candace) Beggs, all of Plainfield, her grandchildren, Rikki Serrano, Tyler Beggs, Bailey Beggs, Genavieve Reabe, Reena Beggs, Mason Beggs, MaKayla Beggs, Jackson Beggs, Grace Beggs, Gage Beggs, Delaney McIntee, Conner Thurley, Beckett McIntee, Jax McIntee; her great grandson, Bingham Reabe; her siblings, Jesse Lockhart, Shirley (Wayne) Wright, Chuck (Adriane) Lockhart, Herman (Sandy) Lockhart, Donna (Darrell) Footit; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Goldie and James Lockhart and her brother, Eddie Lockhart.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. in the Crossroads Family Church, 640 S. Water Street, Wautoma with the Pastor Andy Bollant and Pastor Todd Winkler officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the church with the service and meal to follow. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Town of Pine Grove, Portage County, Wisconsin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. A process from the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield will leave at 10:15 a.m. Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangements, www.stahlfuneralhome.com. Please take a moment to view the online guestbook. Send your condolences or share a memory of Brenda with his family & friends.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now