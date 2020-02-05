|
|
Brenda Lee Walczak, age 60, of Minneapolis, MN died Monday, February 3, 2020 at home. She was born October 21, 1959 to Donald and Elaine (Lom) Bierman in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Brenda graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. She married Peter Walczak, September 29, 1984.
She loved to read and loved to share her books with others.
She is survived by her husband, Peter Walczak and her siblings, Tim Bierman of Nekoosa, WI and Jodi Erdmann (Joseph) of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Elaine Bierman.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Crescent Tide Cremation Services in St. Paul, MN.
A celebration of life will be held later in the spring.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020