Wisconsin Rapids - Brian T. Flanagan, age 67, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.



Brian was born August 3, 1953 in Manitowoc WI, to parents Milton and Dorothy (Jones) Flanagan. He attended Oshkosh High School in Oshkosh, WI. Brian married Beatrice Bradley on May 4, 1974 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Picket, Wisconsin.



Brian worked as a Snap-On Tools Sales Representative (Dealer) for 29 years, retiring in 2005. He spent his later years doing what he loved working exclusively with classic cars. Brian loved classic cars, traveling, attending and listening to Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters baseball games, and was very proud of his three children.



Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Dorothy Flanagan.



Brian is survived by his wife Beatrice; children Nicholas Flanagan of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Kelly Flanagan of Milwaukee, WI, Michael (Brittany) Flanagan of Milwaukee, WI; sister Erin Werth, Appleton, WI.



The family would like to thank all the caregivers for the compassionate care given to Brian. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids; however due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. Brian's family plans to host a celebration of life in the future.









