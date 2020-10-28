1/1
Brian T. Flanagan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian T. Flanagan

Wisconsin Rapids - Brian T. Flanagan, age 67, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Brian was born August 3, 1953 in Manitowoc WI, to parents Milton and Dorothy (Jones) Flanagan. He attended Oshkosh High School in Oshkosh, WI. Brian married Beatrice Bradley on May 4, 1974 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Picket, Wisconsin.

Brian worked as a Snap-On Tools Sales Representative (Dealer) for 29 years, retiring in 2005. He spent his later years doing what he loved working exclusively with classic cars. Brian loved classic cars, traveling, attending and listening to Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters baseball games, and was very proud of his three children.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Dorothy Flanagan.

Brian is survived by his wife Beatrice; children Nicholas Flanagan of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Kelly Flanagan of Milwaukee, WI, Michael (Brittany) Flanagan of Milwaukee, WI; sister Erin Werth, Appleton, WI.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers for the compassionate care given to Brian. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids; however due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. Brian's family plans to host a celebration of life in the future.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home
631 East Grand Avenue
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
715-423-4610
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Buettgen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved