Briana L. Reimer
Wisconsin Rapids - Briana Lynn Reimer, age 28, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Briana was born December 9, 1991 in Wisconsin Rapids to Shawn Reimer and Julie Clussman.
Briana graduated from Lincoln High School. She truly had a love for music especially Garth Brooks and ABBA. She could never pass up a hot dog, since they were her favorite food. Bri has touched and blessed many of our lives with amazing gifts that continue to live in us all. Her smile overwhelmed our hearts when we all needed her happiness. Her strength was her empathy - always knowing how others were feeling and eager to either rejoice with them or brighten their moment when they needed it most. Her smiling eyes, tight hugs, and warm giggles filled a room and parted any sadness that laid in her presence. Bri rejoiced every day for those loved ones that had passed before her and were up in the "Moon & Stars." Naming them off, one by one, as she pointed to the sky; bringing comfort to us now knowing that she is among good company at home with our God.
Briana is survived by her father, Shawn (Melissa Volger) Reimer; her dad, Kevin O'Day; siblings: Greyson Reimer, Hayley Marsh, Danny Marsh, Jayda O'Day, and Jessica O'Day; grandparents: Fran (Merle Haas) Clussman, James (Colleen McDaniel) Reimer, and Lyda (Scott) Chapmen; great-grandmother, Beverly Wenzel; and her godfather, Jon Wenzel. She is further survived by many cousins and other close relatives and friends.
Briana is preceded in death by her mother, Julie O'Day; grandparents: James and Beverley Reimer, and LaVerence and Lorraine Clussman: and uncles: Wally Clussman and David Budzinski.
A celebration of Briana's life will be held at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020