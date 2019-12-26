|
|
Bruce A. Borchert
Wisconsin Rapids - Bruce Alvin Borchert, age 71, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center. He had sustained a traumatic head injury from a fall while out walking on October 20, 2019.
He was born March 21, 1948 in Milwaukee, WI to Roland and Doris (Smith) Borchert. He served in the US Air Force from 1967-1971. He married Sharon Marie Reinwand on May 14, 1988 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids.
Bruce worked for Lamers Bus Lines retiring in 2008.
He enjoyed watching all sports, especially NCAA Men's Basketball games (having attended 2 Final Four's and several Sweet 16's throughout the U.S.), motorcycling, traveling and spending time "up north" with his wife.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Jackie (Dave) Crotteau of Wisconsin Rapids; nephew, Dominic (Renee') Crotteau and their children Shaughnessy, Maevyn, Donovan, Declan and Jameson of Kronenwetter; two sons from a previous marriage, Todd and Keith; uncle, Alvin Borchert of Lake Havasu City, AZ; and his best pal, Abbie. He is preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Donald and Lois Knuth; brother, Robert; and his best pal, Maggie.
No public visitation or services will be held. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Borchert family. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Bruce's wife Sharon would like to thank the staff on 5N and especially Sara, September and Kris on the Palliative Care Floor for their compassionate care and comforting words. Also, a special thank you to Chaplain Renata for her spiritual comfort during this long, emotional journey.
"Alvie"
From the moment we met, you made me laugh.
I wasn't ready to say goodbye to you.
I will love you forever.
"Marie"
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019