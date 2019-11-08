|
Bruce A. Robinson
Merrill - Bruce A. Robinson, 68, entered eternal life at his home on November 5, 2019, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services after a short but intense battle with cancer. He gave up control of many things during this fight, but he never gave up. His courage in choosing quality of life will forever make him our warrior.
Bruce was born in New Lisbon on October 19, 1951 to Carroll and Pauline (Boyer)Robinson. His Sales & Marketing career at companies like Kimberly-Clark, Fleming in Marshfield and Merrill Distributing was an unusual choice for someone who shied away from the limelight. He preferred the second in command role, supporting and encouraging others to take the lead. He eased into retirement 3 years ago, finding enjoyment in golf and online video games. He combined his love of those activities as an online player in WGT online golf gaming, using his expertise in complicated spreadsheets to design analysis tools to improve his game. He enjoyed playing cards, and Yahtzee these last months with his grandchildren. His favorite pastime was going out to eat, preferring burger joints and anyplace with great ribs. Number one on his list was the family favorite, Portesi Pizza in Wisconsin Rapids.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Catherine Robinson; daughters Tiffany Robinson and Trish Weber; step sons John (Angel)Kleinschmidt and David Kleinschmidt. He leaves behind grandchildren Emily and Oz Weber; step grandchildren Cassandra and Nick Kleinschmidt. He is further survived by his sisters Sharon (George)King and Diane (Charlie) Boudreau, former spouse Karen (Olski)Robinson, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Larry Robinson and sister-in-law Charlene Robinson, as well as his parents Carroll and Pauline Robinson.
Bruce was compassionately supported in his journey by the Aspirus Regional Cancer Center, Surgical Associates, Aspirus Wound & Hyperbaric Center and Aspirus Hospice Services. Without their gentle care, the journey would have been even more difficult.
Bruce didn't like to be the center of attention, and we honor his wishes to not hold a funeral or memorial service. Celebrate his life by celebrating yours. The family is served by Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Merrill, WI.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019