Bruce Setser



Wisconsin Rapids - Bruce Setser, age 64, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his residence.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 6, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Father Aaron Becker will officiate the service. Visitation will take place at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI from 4:00-6:00 PM Sunday evening and Monday morning at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Entombment will take place at Good Shepherd Mausoleum- Calvary Cemetery.



Bruce was born December 23, 1954 in Belvidere, Illinois to the late Otis and Hildagarde (Schmidt) Setser. Bruce graduated from Woodstock Community High in 1973. He owned and operated Bruce's Vinyl and Carpet service for over 40 years, retiring in 2013. Bruce married the love of his life Lynette Ann Swenson on March 10, 1985 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Bruce enjoyed fishing, boating, his dogs, yardwork, gardening and sharing the produce with family and friends.



Bruce is survived by his loving wife Lynette, daughters Renell (Peter) Papadakis, Jessa (Jeremy) Rucinski and Bobbi Setser; grandchildren Miah (Sean) Giambruno and Danica (Justin) Troyer; brothers Richard Setser and Otis Setser; sister Cheryl Setser; extended family Ron and Anne Swenson, Rhonda and Jeff Anderson and his beloved dogs Favre and Duke.



He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Tonya Vossekuil and her husband Kraig.



"Bruce- You will always be the love of my life and you will be in my heart forever. I love you." ~Lynette Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary