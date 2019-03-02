|
Rev. Burton E. Stensberg
Appleton - Burton Stensberg, age 88 of Appleton, was called safely home to the waiting arms of his Savior on Wednesday morning, February 27, 2019, following a year-long struggle with failing health. He is survived by his wife: Lucille Stensberg, two children, five grandchildren, and a sister: Donna Stensberg of Wisconsin Rapids. The Christian Funeral for Pastor Stensberg will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 930 E. Florida Avenue in Appleton, with Rev. Robert Raasch officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Restlawn Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Sunday, March 3, from 1:00 PM until the hour of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mount Olive Lutheran Church, the Mount Olive Ministerial Student Fund, or Fox Valley Lutheran High School Tuition Assistance.
For more information or to share a memory of Pastor, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019