Services
Crandall Funeral Home - Mauston
123 Elm St.
Mauston, WI 53948
(608) 847-5894
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crandall Funeral Home - Mauston
123 Elm St.
Mauston, WI 53948
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Mauston, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Mauston, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Knudsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl E. Knudsen


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl E. Knudsen Obituary
Carl E. Knudsen

New Lisbon - Carl E. Knudsen, age 96 of New Lisbon, WI, passed away June 17, 2019 at the Cottage Care Circle, Mauston, WI.

He was the son of Carl C. and Anna Knudsen. Carl was born April 2, 1923 in Wisconsin Rapids. WI. He graduated from Lincoln High School, Class of 1942. After graduation he entered the U.S. Army serving in the South Pacific area. He participated in the invasion of Leyte and other areas. While serving in New Guinea he was injured and sustained a broken neck. He was returned home on the hospital ship Mercy and spent many months in the hospital in Battle Creek, Michigan.

He was employed at Montgomery Ward as an assistant manager.

He married Barbara Olson April 2, 1955 they moved to Centuria, WI and owned and operated the Knudsen Oil Company and Culligan Water Service for many years. In 1965 they moved to Mauston, Wi and built, owned and operated the Sears Catalog Store for 25 years.

Carl was a charter member of the local Lions Club. He was an avid golfer, for several years and member of the Jack Pines Travelers Good Sam Club.

He is survived by his wife Barbara of 64 years, son Christopher of Mauston, his children Ella and Corey, son David (Julie) of Reedsburg, their children Cole and Benjamin, sister-in-law Margaret Evans, Yreka, CA, brother-in-law Jack Staege of Spencer. WI, many nieces and nephews. Carl was preceded in death by his parents and brother Fritz, brothers-in-law Clarance, James, and Richard Olson, Neil Evans and Robert Small, sisters-in-law Dorthy Staege, Verna Small, and Karen McGovern.

Funeral service will be held Friday June 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston, WI, with Pastor Robert Thacker officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, June 20th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston, WI and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Interment to be at a later date Restlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston Lions Club or a Memorial of your choice.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now