Carl H. Novack Sr.Wisconsin Rapids - Carl H. Novack Sr. age 79, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 after a brave fight with cancer. He was born June 21, 1941 the beloved son of Harold and Helen (Hentz) Novack. He graduated from Lincoln High School and Mid-State Technical College in welding, and also took a course in wisecracking. He then married Marla McAllister and from this union came four children, Douglas, Dale, Darlene and Dawn. He later married Carol Kenowski and they were blessed with two children, Amy and Carl Jr. During this marriage they were also foster parents to many children and received awards of recognition for their fine work. He enjoyed instilling hardworking values, teaching them skills and being a part of their lives. He truly enjoyed his job, but their hardest work came from helping with the family dairy farm. Carl truly enjoyed spending time with all his foster children.Carl also enjoyed his alone time in his shop fixing things and working outside. Getting on the tractor and working the fields was another quiet time which he cherished. In his younger years he enjoyed baseball and riding his Harley. Other areas of enjoyment were horseshoes, cards, playing pool, horse and tractor pulls. Last but not least was his love of deer hunting and fishing. He especially loved his trips to Canada and his adventures there.Carl is survived by his loving wife Carol, his son Dale (Wendy) Novack, Darlene Vinson, Dawn Carlson (Mark Stashek), Amy (Andy) Gavin, Carl Jr. (Jana) Novack, and adopted daughter Brandy. Dearest Grandfather to Christopher Reinwand, Tori, Brian and Cassandra Novack, Stephanie and Amber Vinson, Rebecca and Leah Carlson, Keith and Ella Novack, and He is further survived by his sisters Barbara (Arnold) Zuehls, Donna Sweeney, Karen (Dave) Schmick, Aunt Marian Arnold and many nieces, nephews and friends.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Douglas.Carl had a kind heart and a quick wit and was always willing to help friends and family in need.Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!" Happy trails my Dear Man! Until we meet again.The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice for their compassionate care and especially Dr. Ho for being his favorite doctor.In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Carl's name at a later date.Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 2, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Beth Rohn-Habhegger will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 - 11:00 AM on Friday at Ritchay Funeral Home.Please follow all covid-19 safety precautions including a face mask and adherence to social distancing.