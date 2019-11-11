|
Carl J. Hilke
Wisconsin Rapids - Carl J. Hilke, age 64, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care.
Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will also take place beginning at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Carl was born May 20, 1955 in Wisconsin Rapids to Carl and Bernadette (Tomaszewski) Hilke. He married the love of his life, Pamela Lueck, on June 29, 1985 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. They were blessed with 34 years of loving memories together. He graduated from Lincoln High School as a member of the class of 1974. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh with a degree in journalism.
Carl began his radio career in the old Tribune building as a news reporter for WFHR and WWRW and was later promoted to News Director. His work was recognized by the Wisconsin Associated Press and Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Carl was a past President of the Associated Press Advisory Board and the Central Wisconsin Press Club. In 2011, Carl received the Community Spirit Award from the Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce. In 2016, he also received the Wisconsin Rapids Elks Lodge Distinguished Citizenship Award. Carl was the "voice" of news and talk radio in Wisconsin Rapids since the fall of 1981. Most recently, he hosted WFHR's "Morning Magazine" and "Over the Back Fence" programs. Carl also co-hosted "The Good Morning Show" and for many years, "The Morning Report."
Carl had a wide range of interests. He enjoyed a good round of golf, on one of the many golf courses in Central Wisconsin. He was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church where he cherished helping in any way that was needed. Carl relished cooking and was known for his wonderful Thanksgiving and Easter feasts. He was an avid sports fan and collector sports caps.
Carl is survived by his wife, Pamela; his siblings: Marie Kaszuba, Robert (Carol) Hilke, and James Hilke; his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Lee and Sharon Foesch and Cynthia Lueck; his nephews: Matthew Hilke, Steven Foesch, Brian Foesch, and Christopher Lueck; his great-nieces, Ruby Foesch and Lucy Foesch; he is further survived by many extended relatives and friends. Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Bernadette Hilke; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elmer and Caroline Lueck; he is further preceded in death by his brothers-in-law: Steve Kaszuba and Sheldon Lueck.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staffs at: Aspirus Riverview Hospital, UW Cancer Center, the Wound Center, Aspirus Hospice Services, Atrium Post Acute Care, and Edgewater Haven Nursing Home, for all of the wonderful care and support shown to Carl and the family.
The family would like to further express their thankfulness to the Wisconsin Rapids community for all the support shown to them during this difficult time. Finally, to Stephen Ministry prayer partner, Doug Machon, you will never know how much you have meant to Carl and the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019