Carl M. Raab



Vesper - Carl M. Raab, age 74, of Vesper, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care of Wisconsin Rapids.



A memorial gathering for Carl will be held from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Candy Cane Park in Aprin, Wisconsin. Burial will take place at a later date at the Wisconsin Veteran's Cemetery- King.



Carl was born on January 6, 1945 in Sherry, Wisconsin to the late John and Anna (Ertl) Raab. He graduated from Auburndale High School in 1963 and married Joan L. Grezlik on November 30, 1968 in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Carl served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from August 3, 1965 - August 2, 1967. He worked for over forty years in the maintenance department at the Port Edwards (Domtar) Paper Mill.



Carl enjoyed working on his hobby farm- especially the work horses, attending steam engine shows in Edgar, going to auctions and candle making.



Carl is survived by his wife Joan, children Lori (Lewis) Lubeck, Lawrence Raab, Charlotte Raab and Jeffrey (Andrea) Raab; grandchildren Bailey Raab, Gregory Zimmermann, Kaitlyn Raab and Max Raab; siblings John Raab, Norbert (Nancy) Raab, Joseph (Carol) Raab and Richard Raab.



He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Lucille Meyer, Helen (Leon) Gildenzopf, Marge (Robert) Czappa, Ann (Robert) Hoffman, Marcella Raab, Marie Raab, Frank (Betty) Raab; sister-in-law Yvonne Raab and mother and father-in-law Alex and Margaret Grezlik.



Carl's family would like to thank the doctors from Marshfield Clinic- Dr. Gandla, Dr. Claessens, Dr. Fagbemi and Amanda and Sarah from Atrium Post Acute Care for the kind and compassionate care given to him.



Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary