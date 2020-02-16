Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carla Scheideler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carla K. Scheideler


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carla K. Scheideler Obituary
Carla K. Scheideler

Wisconsin Rapids - Carla K. Scheideler, age 60, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Father Patric will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Vincent de Paul Church on Friday from 10:00-11:30 AM. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.

Carla was born September 10, 1959 in Plover, WI to Albert and Geraldine "Peg" (Coulthurst) Finnessy. She married Harold A. Scheideler on June 19, 1976 in Plover, WI. Carla was a homemaker who also held various occupations throughout the years.

Carla loved gardening, spending time outdoors especially at the beach and of course her flamingos. Above all she loved her family fiercely. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who gave her all to those she loved.

Carla is survived by her husband, Harold; three daughters, Amy (Adam Decaro) Scheideler Hewett of Lehigh Acres, FL, Linda (Josh Anderson) Scheideler of Boscobel, WI and Nicole (James Burhite) Scheideler Hoks of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; nine grandchildren, Kaylee, Gracie, Nathan, Gavin, Hannah, Alyssa, Dylan, Spencer and Addison; and two brothers, Doug Finnessy of Plover, WI and David Finnessy of Eagle River, WI.

Carla was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Roxanne Finnessy; sister-in-law, Kathy Olson and brother-in-law, Harold Olson.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now