Carla K. Scheideler
Wisconsin Rapids - Carla K. Scheideler, age 60, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Father Patric will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Vincent de Paul Church on Friday from 10:00-11:30 AM. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Carla was born September 10, 1959 in Plover, WI to Albert and Geraldine "Peg" (Coulthurst) Finnessy. She married Harold A. Scheideler on June 19, 1976 in Plover, WI. Carla was a homemaker who also held various occupations throughout the years.
Carla loved gardening, spending time outdoors especially at the beach and of course her flamingos. Above all she loved her family fiercely. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who gave her all to those she loved.
Carla is survived by her husband, Harold; three daughters, Amy (Adam Decaro) Scheideler Hewett of Lehigh Acres, FL, Linda (Josh Anderson) Scheideler of Boscobel, WI and Nicole (James Burhite) Scheideler Hoks of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; nine grandchildren, Kaylee, Gracie, Nathan, Gavin, Hannah, Alyssa, Dylan, Spencer and Addison; and two brothers, Doug Finnessy of Plover, WI and David Finnessy of Eagle River, WI.
Carla was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Roxanne Finnessy; sister-in-law, Kathy Olson and brother-in-law, Harold Olson.
