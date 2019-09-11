Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlton Mortimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlton R. "Carl" Mortimer


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlton R. "Carl" Mortimer Obituary
Carlton R. "Carl" Mortimer of Germantown, WI, formerly of WI Rapids, WI. Passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born on November 29, 1936 in Chilton, WI. He married Karen Gamma on June 17, 1967 in WI Rapids. He is survived by his wife Karen, his daughter Melissa and his son Mitch, and his 2 sisters Sharon Becker of Hernando, FL and Susan (Mike) Brown of Evansville, WI. Uncle of 7. Nephew of George Robinson of Oklahoma City, OK. Brother-in-law of Joseph (Peggy) Gamma, LeAnn Gotz, Marilyn (Pete) Augustyniak and Laurel Gamma- all of WI Rapids, WI. Preceded in death by his parents, Carlton and Rose; his parents- in-law Joseph and Arvilla Gamma; brothers-in-law Francis Gotz and David Becker; and his nephew Gregory Becker. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Carl graduated from Lincoln High School in WI Rapids in 1953. He proudly served in the US Navy as a Radioman for almost 4 years. He was a claims specialist for 52 years, beginning at CW Transport and then retiring from Kohl's after 20+ years. He was a former member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in WI Rapids, and a current member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, WI.

A private service will be held.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now