Carlton R. "Carl" Mortimer of Germantown, WI, formerly of WI Rapids, WI. Passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born on November 29, 1936 in Chilton, WI. He married Karen Gamma on June 17, 1967 in WI Rapids. He is survived by his wife Karen, his daughter Melissa and his son Mitch, and his 2 sisters Sharon Becker of Hernando, FL and Susan (Mike) Brown of Evansville, WI. Uncle of 7. Nephew of George Robinson of Oklahoma City, OK. Brother-in-law of Joseph (Peggy) Gamma, LeAnn Gotz, Marilyn (Pete) Augustyniak and Laurel Gamma- all of WI Rapids, WI. Preceded in death by his parents, Carlton and Rose; his parents- in-law Joseph and Arvilla Gamma; brothers-in-law Francis Gotz and David Becker; and his nephew Gregory Becker. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Carl graduated from Lincoln High School in WI Rapids in 1953. He proudly served in the US Navy as a Radioman for almost 4 years. He was a claims specialist for 52 years, beginning at CW Transport and then retiring from Kohl's after 20+ years. He was a former member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in WI Rapids, and a current member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, WI.
A private service will be held.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019