Carmen L. Kissner
Nekoosa - Carmen L. Kissner, age 44, of Nekoosa, WI died Monday, September 23, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Deacon Jerry Ruesch will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home on Monday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Pioneer Cemetery.
Carmen was born September 30, 1974 in Friendship, WI to Herbert and Karen (Renner) Kissner. She was formerly an optician at Shopko Optical in Wiscosnin Rapids, WI and Plover, WI.
Carmen is survived by her son, Daniel Schiestle; two sisters, Colleen (Patrick) Zirnhelt of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Kami (Scott Gulmire) Kissner of Prescott, WI; ex-husband, Jason Schiestle; and is also survived by many aunts, uncles, Nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carmen was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019