Carmen W. Gruetzmacher Sr.Wisconsin Rapids - Carmen W. Gruetzmacher, Sr., age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on November 2, 2020, due to COVID-19 virus.Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is assisting the family.Carmen was born April 18, 1934 in Wisconsin Rapids to Walter and Mabel (Singer) Gruetzmacher. He graduated from Lincoln High School and attended University of Wisconsin - Madison. Carmen married Elaine Bottensek in 1956. He served in the US Army.Carmen is survived by his children: Barry (Sue) Gruetzmacher of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Gary (Pat) Gruetzmacher of Sitges, Spain, Carmen Jr (Dorie) Gruetzmacher of Letts, Iowa, and Jeff (Angie) Gruetzmacher of Lancaster, WI; and many grandchildren including: Katy Gruetzmacher, Kelly (David) Groskopf, Sophia, Ella and Vivian Gruetzmacher; and one brother, Dennis Gruetzmacher Sr.; along with many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Llewellyn (Jim) Gruetzmacher; and sister Shirley Winegarden.Carmen was an entrepreneur and developed numerous businesses including: Gritz Builders, Gritz Harvestore, Gritzmacher's, Oxford Structures, Wisconsin Theater, Highway 13 Drive-In Theater, Pier 13 Supper Club, and a beef/dairy farm. Gritz Builders constructed many homes and buildings, including West Junior High (Middle) School and Stevens Point Holiday Inn. Gritz Harvestore constructed silos throughout the state and was one of the largest dealerships in the world. Carmen was best known for Gritzmacher's entertainment complex on Grand Avenue which included bowling lanes, Gritz's Nightclub, Sports Shop, and the Hungri Lion Supper Club.Carmen was most proud of his farm on Highway 73 N (former Highway 13 N) in Sigel township. The family farm was developed into a showplace with a renovated home, Harvestore silos, and many beef and dairy cattle.Carmen's family would like to thank the many friends, extended family, dedicated employees, and others for their friendship and help throughout the years; and most recently the staff at Hilltop Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids for wonderful care.