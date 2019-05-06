Carol A. Giesler



Wisconsin Rapids - Carol A. Giesler, 91, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Services will take place on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Beth Rohn-Habhegger will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. A time of visitation will be at 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Carol's family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Carol was born April 25, 1928 in Pittsville, WI to Charles and Eleanor (Fitense) Truchinski. She attended a country grade school and Pittsville High School. She married Donald Thedens on July 31, 1945 and together they had six children. Donald passed away May 29, 1958. Then she married Charles Giesler on May 11, 1974 until he died July 14, 2002. She worked as a waitress and hostess for 50 years at The Sky Club, Wilberns, the Mead Inn, and finally retired at the age of 80. She was a member of the Wisconsin Rapids Moravian Church and dearly loved her church and church family.



Carol also loved crocheting and made many afghans and other gifts for her family and friends. She loved putting together picture puzzles, sudoku puzzles, crossword puzzles, and card games. She especially loved to play cribbage. She loved to feed the birds and watch them fly around outside her kitchen window.



Carol is survived by her children who she was very proud of: Marjorie O'Neal of Madison, WI; Dorothy Revels of Rockford, IL; David (Mary) Thedens of Meridian, ID; Edward Thedens of Wisconsin Rapids; and Michael (Jane) Thedens of Wisconsin Rapids. She had nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her special God-child Shirley (Jerry) Brehm of Vesper WI and also her friend David Goetsch, and his family Dennis Goetsch, Kathy (Mark) Hockerman all of Wisconsin Rapids.



In addition to both her husbands and parents, she is preceded in death by her eldest son, Richard Thedens, Daughter-in-law Karen Thedens, Son-in-law, Jack Revels, two sisters Pat Haas, Katherine Kabaci and their husbands Marvin Haas and John Kabaci, Brothers-in-law Carl Thedens, Robert (Eilene) Thedens, and sister-in-law Evelyn Wilcox.