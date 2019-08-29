|
Carol A. Smith
Wisconsin Rapids - Carol A. Smith, age 68, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Services will be at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Deacon Thomas Anderson will officiate. Burial will take place at the Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date. Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 beginning at 2:00 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Carol was born October 28, 1950 in Wisconsin Rapids to Herbert and Alvada (Lutz) Brostowitz. She married William Levit in 1975 and shared a life together until his death in 1979. Carol found love again when she married William "Bubba" Smith on October 17, 1980. She loved playing cards, participating in the UWSP Trivia Contest, and camping at Ponderosa Pines Campground. Carol was a fan of the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Rafters. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family and making sure no one went hungry. Carol is loved and will be deeply missed.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, William "Bubba" Smith; her children: Tammy (Mark) Levit-Jones, Sandy Levit, Paula (Chris) Bausch, Melissa (John) McKeel, Andrea Smith, Christina (Mike) Walczak, Brent (Katrina) Smith, and Brian (Elise) Smith; her grandchildren: Marshall Levit, Lucas (Megan) Smith, Jake Malouf, Valerie Bausch, Neil Bausch, William Smith, Ayden McKeel, Adrienne Malouf, Leif Smith, Lillian Walczak, Gunnar Bain, Signe Smith, Layne Walczak, and Grayson Smith; her sister, Diane (Charles) Longwitz; her sister-in-law, Susan (Thomas) Chitek; her son-in-law, Tyke Strait; her many nieces and nephews; and her family and friends at Ponderosa Pines. In addition to her parents and her first husband, Carol is preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hammer and Bette Smith, and her grandsons, Trevor Malouf and Carter Smith.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019