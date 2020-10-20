Carol F. Volkman-ColalucaWisconsin Rapids - Carol F. Volkman-Colaluca, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her residence.Services will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, with visitation for relatives and friend from 10:30 A.M. until the time of services. Burial will follow at Plainfield Cemetery in Plainfield, WI.Carol was born December 14, 1936 in the Town of Sherman, Clark County, WI to Fred and Fern (Renne) Jensen. She married William Volkman on July 18, 1959. They were blessed with three children: Don, Doug and Laurie. William preceded her in death on September 30, 1967. She married Michael Colaluca on March 5, 1982. He preceded her in death on December 26, 1993.Family was the center of Carol's life. She was an excellent cook and made the best meatloaf, barbeque, and meatballs. She enjoyed taking her children fishing when they were young and shopping with her daughter. She always had to make sure she bought just the right gifts. As her grandchildren grew older, she spent much of her time at their sporting events and concerts.Carol was an active volunteer with the Disabled Veterans of America. She was a former member of Calvary Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church in Wisconsin Rapids. She enjoyed wintering in Arizona for many years.Carol is survived by three children: Donald (Nancy) Volkman of Waupaca, WI and Douglas Volkman and Laurie Metzen, both of Wisconsin Rapids; seven grandchildren: Daniel (Hannah) Volkman, Matthew (Robin) Volkman, Doug Volkman Jr., Carolyn Volkman, Billy Metzen, Brittney Metzen, and Shaun Metzen; seven great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Olivia Podolski, Dominic and Jonah Volkman, McKenzie and Maci Metzen, and Scarlett Ruiz; one brother, Fred (Faith) Jensen of Indiana; and one sister-in-law, Sandi (Gary) Urban of Plainfield, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, William Volkman and Michael Colaluca; two brothers, Elwyn Jensen and William Jensen; sister, Arla Hurd; and sister-in-law, Barb Backus.