Carol Jean Freedlund, age 77, of Vesper, passed away at the House of the Dove on Sunday, July 19, 2020.She was born in Wood County to Leon and Ella (Herzberg) Grimm on July 5th, 1943. She attended Maple Grove School, Arpin Grade School, and graduated from Pittsville High School in 1961 as class Salutatorian.She married James A. Freedlund on August 11, 1962 at St. Johns United Church of Christ in Arpin. They celebrated 56 years of marriage. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at St. Johns where she was a lifetime member.She enjoyed sewing and crocheting especially making quilts and afghans for her grandchildren. She loved gardening, particularly her flowers, and also traveling with the family to 46 states and 3 countries, Canada, Mexico, and the Bahamas, celebrating their 25th anniversary in Hawaii.After high school she worked for Consolidated Papers, Inc. for 10 years.She is survived by two children, Dawn (Darrell) Brey of Wisconsin Rapids, and Kenneth (Dawn) Freedlund of Arpin, six grandchildren; Corey (Heidi) Brey of Cedar Falls, IA., Shana Brey of Wisconsin Rapids, Logan (Brianna) Brey of Wisconsin Rapids, Piper Brey of Plover, Shelby Freedlund of Milwaukee, and Sydney Freedlund of Rochester, MN and 3 great grandchildren; Bradley, Teddy and Abbey Brey of Cedar Falls, IA. She is also survived by two brothers; Douglas of Marshfield, Dennis (Jo) of Arpin, and one sister; Arlene (Larry) Springer of Eagle River, WI.She is predeceased by her husband (James), parents (Leon & Ella Grimm), a grandson (Derek Brey), and an infant sister (Loretta).Pallbearers will be her six grandchildren.A private family burial will take place at Arpin Cemetery.Thank you to Dr. Fagbemi and the cancer care team at the Marshfield Clinic, Ascension Hospice, that helped her stay at her home. Also, thanks to everyone at the House of the Dove who made her feel comfortable in her last days.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the House of the Dove.Condolences may be sent online at