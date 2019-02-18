|
|
Carol Jean Rayome
- - Carol Jean Rayome, loving mother, grandmother, and sister passed away January 13, 2019 at the age of 85.
Jean was born in Wisconsin Rapids, WI in 1933 to Irene and Walter Hinz. In 1951, she graduated from John Edwards High School, Port Edwards, WI. Jean began a nursing career at University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison, WI shortly after graduating from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Milwaukee, WI in 1954.
Jean met Frank Rayome in her kindergarten class. Many years later, they met again while she was working in Madison and he was studying at the UW. The two were engaged and married on June 8, 1957 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, while Frank was an ensign in the US Navy. Navy life became adventurous for the two newlyweds as they moved across the U.S. thirteen times, including Hawaii.
Their family grew during this time, with children born in Kentucky, California, and Maryland. Jean was an amazing, loving, and protective mother who always put her kids' needs and happiness before her own.
When Commander Rayome retired from the Navy after 25 years, he and Jean knew their hearts were tied to Wisconsin and shared a desire to return to the midwest to retire. In 1977, they returned to Port Edwards where it all began, enabling their two daughters to finish high school at their alma mater, JEHS.
After losing Frank in 1987, Jean moved to Madison to be closer to her daughters. She loved the city, the lakes, the Badgers, Overture performances, new restaurants and events. Jean was a strong and determined mother who loved her children and grandchildren very much. She had a generous heart, with an affection for supporting the American Family Children's Hospital, among other charities.
Jean is survived by her daughter Michele (Jon) Fugere, daughter-in-law Beth Rayome, son-in-law Mark (Penelope) Tervalon, grandchildren Chas (Twiggy) Rayome, Morgan (James) Klingenberg, and David Tervalon, sister Jacqueline (Lyle) Gumz, brothers James (Jane) Hinz, and Dennis (Jill) Hinz.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father Irene and Walter Hinz, husband Frank Rayome, daughter Susann Rayome Tervalon, son Mark Rayome, and sister Patricia Hinz Schmidt.
A spring memorial service and interment is being planned for Port Edwards, Wisconsin.
Memorials may be made to the American Family Children's Hospital.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Center
6021 University Ave.
Madison, WI 53705
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 18, 2019