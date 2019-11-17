Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Heiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Heiser


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol L. Heiser Obituary
Carol L. Heiser

Wisconsin Rapids - Carol L. Heiser, age 90, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Our House Senior Living, surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born December 25, 1928 in Wisconsin Rapids to Henry and Helen (Benson) Schroeder. She married Kenneth Heiser on February 17, 1951 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They were blessed with nearly 67 years of loving memories, until his passing on January 22, 2018.

Carol was a loving person, who gave everything she had to her family. She loved to putz around the house staying busy. Carol was an exceptional gardener. She could always be found shoveling the snow. Carol loved listening to polka music. She enjoyed playing card and board games. Carol received pleasure from God's creation, especially watching birds.

Carol is survived by her sons: Dennis (Sharon) Heiser, Ron (Kandace) Heiser, and Alan (Tracy) Heiser ; her grandchildren: Heather (Mike) Cebulski, Clark Heiser, Jill Heiser, Jordan (Tim) Wogerman, Colin Kipper, and Logan Kipper; her great-grandchildren: John Cebulski, Hannah Cebulski, Sophie Wogerman, and Grace Wogerman; and her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Rachel Schroeder. In addition to her parents and husband, Carol is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and Roger Burmeister.

The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this time, especially the staffs of The Waterford at Wisconsin Rapids, Our House Senior Living, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. As were Carol's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Heiser Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now