|
|
Carol L. Heiser
Wisconsin Rapids - Carol L. Heiser, age 90, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Our House Senior Living, surrounded by her loving family.
Carol was born December 25, 1928 in Wisconsin Rapids to Henry and Helen (Benson) Schroeder. She married Kenneth Heiser on February 17, 1951 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They were blessed with nearly 67 years of loving memories, until his passing on January 22, 2018.
Carol was a loving person, who gave everything she had to her family. She loved to putz around the house staying busy. Carol was an exceptional gardener. She could always be found shoveling the snow. Carol loved listening to polka music. She enjoyed playing card and board games. Carol received pleasure from God's creation, especially watching birds.
Carol is survived by her sons: Dennis (Sharon) Heiser, Ron (Kandace) Heiser, and Alan (Tracy) Heiser ; her grandchildren: Heather (Mike) Cebulski, Clark Heiser, Jill Heiser, Jordan (Tim) Wogerman, Colin Kipper, and Logan Kipper; her great-grandchildren: John Cebulski, Hannah Cebulski, Sophie Wogerman, and Grace Wogerman; and her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Rachel Schroeder. In addition to her parents and husband, Carol is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and Roger Burmeister.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this time, especially the staffs of The Waterford at Wisconsin Rapids, Our House Senior Living, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. As were Carol's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Heiser Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019