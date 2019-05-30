|
|
Carol Yukie Blaha
Wisconsin Rapids - Carol Yukie Blaha, nee Takeda, age 92, beloved wife of Jerome S. Blaha, fond mother of Paul (Kim), Michael (Annamarie) and Janet (Silvio) Della Monica. Proud grandmother of Kate, James (Maggie), Dawn (Brad) Lesnik, Michael, Stephanie (Jonathan) Goding and Stephen (Shannon) Della Monica. Great Grandmother of Edward, Santino and Christopher. Loving sister of Kazuo Furakawa and Ayako Hayashi.
Services will be at 6:15 P.M. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Herman- Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids.Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M until 6:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 30, 2019