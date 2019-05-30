Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
6:15 PM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Blaha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Yukie Blaha

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Yukie Blaha Obituary
Carol Yukie Blaha

Wisconsin Rapids - Carol Yukie Blaha, nee Takeda, age 92, beloved wife of Jerome S. Blaha, fond mother of Paul (Kim), Michael (Annamarie) and Janet (Silvio) Della Monica. Proud grandmother of Kate, James (Maggie), Dawn (Brad) Lesnik, Michael, Stephanie (Jonathan) Goding and Stephen (Shannon) Della Monica. Great Grandmother of Edward, Santino and Christopher. Loving sister of Kazuo Furakawa and Ayako Hayashi.

Services will be at 6:15 P.M. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Herman- Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids.Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M until 6:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now