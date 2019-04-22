|
|
Carol Ziebell
Waupaca - Carol Ann Ziebell died peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 20th 2019 after a long battle with stomach cancer. For months prior to her death she was surrounded by friends and family who stopped in to visit on a regular basis. This continued until her passing. She was born on January 10th, 1946 and was married on Sept 27th, 1969 to Wayne Ziebell.
Carol's hobbies included just about anything that involved other people. She enjoyed walking, riding bike, a homemaker's club, several church groups, and going to as many get-togethers as possible for almost any occasion. Family get togethers included almost all imaginable holidays. Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter all had a specific tradition tied to them.
One of her greatest joys was going to any sporting event that involved her grandkids. Her shouts of "kick it, kick it" on the soccer field, "go, go, go" or "get it, get it" for other events could be heard at the opposite sideline. And, if one of the grandchildren scored, or did well in a running event, there would be a loud "Way to go", or "nice job" followed with a raised fist in the air.
Carol enjoyed entertaining friends and families, the larger the occasion, the better. From Valentine's parties to her famous Halloween parties which she hosted for over 40 years; she was constantly around people. She also enjoyed a "bargain". At all special events she hosted, she would have little prizes given out… and everyone got a prize. So, it is no surprise that one of her favorite events was her semi-annual rummage sale with Fish Pond. Friends and family helped her get it ready and she was able to give everyone a "bargain", especially the young kids at the Fish Pond.
Even though Carol was diagnosed with Rheumatoid arthritis when she was young, and was hampered by it, she was still determined to play sports with her kids and grandkids. Whether it be throwing a special Frisbee that wouldn't hurt her hands, playing baseball with her nieces and nephews, playing croquet with family during the summer, or sledding with her grandkids until she was well into her 60's, you forgot she was in pain and challenged. She also had a knee and hip replacement and had breast cancer in 2001, but you would never hear her complain about pain.
After Wayne retired, family vacations and trips were an important part of their life together. Carol enjoyed travelling with her husband (best friend), and other special traveling friends and relatives. Those trips included 4 land tours and 4 cruises that took her to 25 foreign countries and additional trips within the United States. Her favorite trips were 2 excursions with her husband, children and grandchildren to Disney World 2010 and 2014.
Carol lived through others in her life. She enjoyed everything she could take in, and when she couldn't, she immersed herself in the success and happiness of others.
Carol is survived by her husband Wayne Ziebell of Waupaca, WI; her son Alan (Kate Bertram) Ziebell of Waupaca, WI; her daughter Ann (David) Kramer of Mosinee, WI; her grandchildren Preston Ziebell, Forrest Ziebell, Sawyer Ziebell, Magdalen Kramer, Katelyn Kramer and Jacqueline Kramer; her brothers Harold Raasch and Marvin (Dorothy) Raasch; her sisters Clara Bottensek, Marion Oleson and Marilyn (Dan) Raflik; her sisters-in-law Nancy Raasch and Linda (Jerry) Cummings; mother-in-law Lillian Ziebell and many other nieces, nephew other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Bessie Raasch; her son Andy Ziebell; her grandson Brendan Kramer; two brothers Carl and Frank Raasch; sister Alice Greene; brothers-in-law Jim Greene, Ben Bottensek and Curt Oleson.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca. Pastor Ben Kempfert will officiate with burial to follow at Lakeside Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Tuesday April 23, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, and again on Wednesday at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.
A special thank you goes to Dr Phillips and the staff at Theda Care Cancer Unit for her care and to Theda Care Home Care and Hospice for their assistance. Thank you to all the individuals that sent cards, said prayers, brought food or stopped in for a visit these past 18 months. Also, thank you to Holly's Funeral Home and Immanuel Lutheran Church for assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 22, 2019