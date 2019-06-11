Carole J. Lonetree



Wisconsin Rapids - Carole J. Lonetree, 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at The Waterford at Wisconsin Rapids, surrounded by her loving family.



Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Cheryl Davis will officiate. Burial will take place at Pioneer Cemetery. Visitation, for family and friends, will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at the funeral home.



Carole was born January 23, 1933 in Ogdensburg, WI to Reinhart and Esther (Bezile) Schram. She married Claude Lonetree on November 3, 1951 and they were blessed with 27 years of wonderful memories, until his death on August 14, 1979. Carole had a very diverse working career. She was a proud homemaker for her family; however, she also was a dedicated worker at McDonalds for 25 years and worked as a nurse at Edgewater Haven for many years. She spent many years up north, enjoying the wildlife……and walking with the bears. Carole is loved and will be deeply missed.



Carole is survived by her children: Claudia (James) Tauschek and Michael (Wendy) Greengrass; her grandchildren: Ashley Tauschek, Stacey Tauschek, Chad Lowell, and Zachary Lowell; she is further survived by 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Carole is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Christal and Wayne Larsen. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary