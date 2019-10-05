|
Caroline Meta Anna Mras
Wisconsin Rapids - Caroline Meta Anna Mras, age 95, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Services will be at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. A private burial will take place at Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Nasonville, WI at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 2:00 P.M. prior to the service on Sunday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Caroline was born November 7, 1923 in Lyons, WI to Julius and Marie (Neumann) Kutz. The family moved to the Town of Cary, WI in 1934. She attended Pleasant Rock School and graduated from Pittsville High School in 1942. Caroline furthered her education after high school by attending St. Joseph's School of Nursing, in Marshfield, WI, graduating in 1945. She worked as a nurse at the Milwaukee Children's Hospital until her first marriage. Caroline later worked at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. She was married to Elger L. Fritz on April 12, 1946 in Pittsville, WI. Elger passed away on April 8, 1949. Caroline married Earl A. Mras on October 2, 1952. Earl passed away just after their 49th wedding anniversary, on October 16, 2001.
Caroline was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church where she participated in the Women's Ministry and Anna Circle. Caroline managed the church bookstore from 1971 to 2004. She was also a member of the Heart of Wisconsin Genealogical Society and the Central Wisconsin Stamp Club.
Caroline is survived by her son, Roger (JoAnn) Fritz; her granddaughters: Kimberly (David) Six and Tracy (Scott) McClennan; her great-grandchildren: Elena Six, Juliana Six, Beatrice McClennan, Joshua, Six, and Simon McClennan; her brother, Warren (Marjorie) Kutz; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husbands, Caroline is preceded in death by her grandson, Erich Fritz and her sister, Violet Knoll.
Memorials may be forwarded to St. Luke's Lutheran Preschool or the Salvation Army.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019