Carolye Carpenter
Marietta, GA - Carolye Carpenter, 101, resident of Manor Care nursing home in Marietta, Georgia, passed away on May 21, 2019. Carolye was born on June 5, 1917, in Crandon, Wisconsin.
She grew up in Crandon, attended school there, and was salutatorian of her graduating class in 1935. She attended one year of teacher's college before marrying Stuart Carpenter in 1937. They had three children: Joanna ("Joey") Carpenter Fiore (John), Sally Carpenter Skibba (Dick), and Stuart ("Kirby") Carpenter, Jr. (Marge).
Carolye and Stuart raised their family in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, where she was a devoted mother. When her daughter, Joanna, died tragically in 1961, she care for her two small granddaughters for nearly two years.
Carolye was a skilled seamstress who created beautiful, intricate items for her family. Throughout the years, she was very active in her United Methodist church. In her later years, you could find her playing Bingo, Canasta and Banana Grams with her family and friends in Manor Care - and winning!
Stuart passed away on May 15, 2007. He had also spent three years in the same nursing home - with Carolye by his side every day. They were married 70 years.
Carolye is survived by her two children: Sally Skibba (Dick), Kirby Carpenter (Marge), five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, husband, Stuart, and daughter, Joanna.
Carolye's Memorial was held on May 24, 2019, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Marietta, Georgia. Her burial will be September 14, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Her personal website is carolyecarpenter.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 12, 2019