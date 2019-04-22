Carolyn Mlsna Hass



Oshkosh - Carolyn Mlsna Hass, age 73, of Oshkosh, died Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Lutheran Home in Fond du Lac.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday April 27, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of service.



Carolyn was born January 11, 1946 in England to Carl and Marion (Gardhaus) Mlsna. She was raised in Nekoosa and attended school at Sacred Heart School and Assumption High School. She married Clifford Hass in 1966. He died June 6, 1995. She was formerly employed by Lenox Candles in Oshkosh. Carolyn and Clifford taught hunter safety courses for many years.



She is survived by her brother Phillip (Mary) Mlsna of Wisconsin Rapids and her sister Valerie (Sam) Luddington of Wisconsin Rapids. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and by her brother David Mlsna. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 22, 2019