|
|
Catherine A. Heineck
Wisconsin Rapids - Catherine A. Heineck, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
A private Family Mass will be held at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. A public graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 18, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Catherine was born February 26, 1937 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Joseph and Erma (Perner) Fritsche Sr. She married Earl H. Heineck on September 8, 1956 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2017. Catherine was employed at the Wood County Department of Social Services for 20 years retiring on May 31, 1995.
Catherine enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, picture puzzles, and watching the Packers and Brewers.
Catherine is survived by one daughter, Nancy (Rod) Marti of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; three sons, Dale (Renee) Heineck of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, David (Kathleen) Heineck of Port Edwards, WI and Daniel (Jessica) Heineck of Tok, Alaska; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and one brother, John Fritsche.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Earl; brothers, Fran, James, Jerry, Tom and Joe Fritsche; sisters, Florence Colby, Dorothy Brigham, Marianne Kohnen, Celia Jazdzewski, Barb Berg and baby sister, Joan.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020